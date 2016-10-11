Gillette histories
At 10:30 o'clock Saturday evening the mortal spirit of this beloved Christian lady was summoned to its Maker, and sadly ended the fond hopes of anxious relatives and friends that the precious life might be spared for even a short time. Mrs. Ripley was stricken with paralysis three weeks ago, and her condition had at all times been considered serious.
