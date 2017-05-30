Man injured in oil field accident
A man was taken by air ambulance to Wyoming Medical Center on Saturday night after he received a severe head injury. Converse County Sheriff Clint Becker said the man was working at an oil wellhead about a mile south of the Campbell County-Converse County line when a pipe burst because of a pressure issue, and a pipe or pipe fitting hit his head.
