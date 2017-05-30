Man injured in oil field accident

Man injured in oil field accident

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

A man was taken by air ambulance to Wyoming Medical Center on Saturday night after he received a severe head injury. Converse County Sheriff Clint Becker said the man was working at an oil wellhead about a mile south of the Campbell County-Converse County line when a pipe burst because of a pressure issue, and a pipe or pipe fitting hit his head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Converse County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Editorial: Balancing energy needs and raptor sa... (Jan '14) Jan '14 anonymous 1
News Fatalities continue to climb (Mar '09) Aug '11 MrsHeatherH 6
News Search For Missing Sheriff's Deputy Continues (Aug '11) Aug '11 Richard_ 1
US man, Gabe Watson, who has been charged with ... (Nov '08) Nov '08 Amy 1
News Obama defeats Clinton in Wyoming caucuses (Mar '08) Mar '08 marc johnson 1
News Obama defeats Clinton in Wyoming (Mar '08) Mar '08 agrnfrg 4
See all Converse County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Converse County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Cuba
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,048 • Total comments across all topics: 281,412,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC