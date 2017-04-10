Detention officer arrested for intent...

Detention officer arrested for intent to deliver Oxycodone

Friday Mar 17

Converse County Detention Officer Mike Martinez is under arrest in Casper and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. According to court documents, Detectives with the Operations Support Team were informed by a reliable but unnamed sourced that Martinez would be delivering Oxycodone to a certain location in Casper.

Chicago, IL

