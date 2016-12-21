Final wind-energy rule permits thousands of eagle deaths
In this April 18, 2013 file photo, a golden eagle is seen flying over a wind turbine on Duke energy's top of the world wind farm in Converse County Wyo. The Obama administration has finalized a federal rule that allows wind-energy companies to operate high-speed turbines for up to 30 years, even if means killing or injuring thousands of federally protected bald and golden eagles.
