Final wind-energy rule permits thousa...

Final wind-energy rule permits thousands of eagle deaths

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Greenwich Citizen

In this April 18, 2013 file photo, a golden eagle is seen flying over a wind turbine on Duke energy's top of the world wind farm in Converse County Wyo. The Obama administration has finalized a federal rule that allows wind-energy companies to operate high-speed turbines for up to 30 years, even if means killing or injuring thousands of federally protected bald and golden eagles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Converse County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Editorial: Balancing energy needs and raptor sa... (Jan '14) Jan '14 anonymous 1
News Fatalities continue to climb (Mar '09) Aug '11 MrsHeatherH 6
News Search For Missing Sheriff's Deputy Continues (Aug '11) Aug '11 Richard_ 1
US man, Gabe Watson, who has been charged with ... (Nov '08) Nov '08 Amy 1
News Obama defeats Clinton in Wyoming caucuses (Mar '08) Mar '08 marc johnson 1
News Obama defeats Clinton in Wyoming (Mar '08) Mar '08 agrnfrg 4
See all Converse County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Converse County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,329 • Total comments across all topics: 277,319,067

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC