Suspected illegal fireworks cause injury, damage over Fourth of July weekend, Maryland officials say

33 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A boat fire sparked by illegal Independence Day fireworks caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damage in Cecil County, state officials said Wednesday. The Maryland state fire marshal is investigating the fire, which occurred around 10:50 p.m. on July 4. It took 10 minutes for 25 firefighters to control the blaze, the office said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

