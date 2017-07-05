Suspected illegal fireworks cause injury, damage over Fourth of July weekend, Maryland officials say
A boat fire sparked by illegal Independence Day fireworks caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damage in Cecil County, state officials said Wednesday. The Maryland state fire marshal is investigating the fire, which occurred around 10:50 p.m. on July 4. It took 10 minutes for 25 firefighters to control the blaze, the office said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Cecil County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13-year-old boy drowns in Susquehanna River
|Jun 15
|Lucy
|1
|Faux Turf Fields Vs. Grass: Budget Plan Costs M...
|May '17
|LMAO
|1
|Indian Acres (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Acres Pig
|498
|Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Boner
|1
|Human Resources Director (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|1
|Convicted jail guard (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|2
|Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|noobieR
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cecil County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC