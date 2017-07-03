Havre de Grace Independence Day festivities are a hit with visitors
Havre de Grace's new Independence Day Commission had a high standard to meet for its first year of coordinating the community's annual holiday festivities - especially with two new events and no carnival - but they pulled it off, based on reactions of longtime and new visitors Sunday. "I would definitely come back next year," Stephanie Merson, of Port Deposit, said as she held her 4-year-old son, Hunter.
