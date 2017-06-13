Family, friends gather to dedicate Pe...

Family, friends gather to dedicate Perryville bridge to fallen Marine

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Gold Star Mother Martina Burger stands with the sign honoring her fallen son, Marine Cpl. Dale Alan Burger, Jr. The signs will be placed on either side of the bridge that carries Route 222 over Interstate 95. The speaker is Larry Weinzirl, an American Legion member whoo helped to organize the event and the signs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cecil County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13-year-old boy drowns in Susquehanna River Jun 15 Lucy 1
News Faux Turf Fields Vs. Grass: Budget Plan Costs M... May '17 LMAO 1
News Indian Acres (Oct '07) Mar '17 Acres Pig 498
Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Boner 1
Human Resources Director (Dec '16) Dec '16 Curious George 1
Convicted jail guard (Dec '16) Dec '16 Curious George 2
News Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j... (Oct '16) Oct '16 noobieR 2
See all Cecil County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cecil County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,706 • Total comments across all topics: 282,187,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC