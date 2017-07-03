Cecil Bank plans to recapitalize through bankruptcy sale
Cecil Bancorp has reached a deal with investors to recapitalize the long-troubled bank with $30 million and plans to use a bankruptcy auction to secure the cash, the bank announced. The investors have not been named, but Cecil President and CEO Terrie Spiro said the group consists of investment funds that focus on banks and high-net worth individuals from across the country.
