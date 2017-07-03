Cecil Bank plans to recapitalize thro...

Cecil Bank plans to recapitalize through bankruptcy sale

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Cecil Bancorp has reached a deal with investors to recapitalize the long-troubled bank with $30 million and plans to use a bankruptcy auction to secure the cash, the bank announced. The investors have not been named, but Cecil President and CEO Terrie Spiro said the group consists of investment funds that focus on banks and high-net worth individuals from across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cecil County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13-year-old boy drowns in Susquehanna River Jun 15 Lucy 1
News Faux Turf Fields Vs. Grass: Budget Plan Costs M... May '17 LMAO 1
News Indian Acres (Oct '07) Mar '17 Acres Pig 498
Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Boner 1
Human Resources Director (Dec '16) Dec '16 Curious George 1
Convicted jail guard (Dec '16) Dec '16 Curious George 2
News Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j... (Oct '16) Oct '16 noobieR 2
See all Cecil County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cecil County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,783 • Total comments across all topics: 282,224,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC