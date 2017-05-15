Volunteer pleads guilty to stealing $50,000 from Bel Air organization
Mark Yelen, accused of stealing $50,000 from a Bel Air organization that worked with youths with special needs, pled guilty Friday on what was supposed to be the fourth day of his jury trial in Harford County Circuit Court. Yelen, 46, of Aberdeen, worked with P&J's Life Skills LLC, which had been founded by Patterson Mill High School graduates, Phil Givens and Jon Williams.
