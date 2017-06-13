Report says 'no significant impact' of chosen route for new Amtrak Susquehanna bridge
A Federal Railroad Administration has found a proposed replacement of Amtrak's aging bridge across the Susquehanna River would have no significant impact on the river and the towns of Havre de Grace and Perryville on the Harford and Cecil counties shores, respectively.
