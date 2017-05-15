Maryland Students to Speak to NASA Astronaut on Space Station

Students at Leeds Elementary School in Elkton, Maryland, will speak with a NASA astronaut living and working aboard the International Space Station at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, June 9. The 20-minute, Earth-to-space call will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website. Expedition 52 Flight Engineer Jack Fischer will answer questions about space and his current mission from pre-K to fifth-grade students assembled at the school.

