Maryland Students to Speak to NASA As...

Maryland Students to Speak to NASA Astronaut on Space Station

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Space Ref

Students at Leeds Elementary School in Elkton, Maryland, will speak with a NASA astronaut living and working aboard the International Space Station at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, June 9. The 20-minute, Earth-to-space call will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website. Expedition 52 Flight Engineer Jack Fischer will answer questions about space and his current mission from pre-K to fifth-grade students assembled at the school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Space Ref.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cecil County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Faux Turf Fields Vs. Grass: Budget Plan Costs M... May 31 LMAO 1
News Indian Acres (Oct '07) Mar '17 Acres Pig 498
Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen... Dec '16 Boner 1
Human Resources Director (Dec '16) Dec '16 Curious George 1
Convicted jail guard (Dec '16) Dec '16 Curious George 2
News Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j... (Oct '16) Oct '16 noobieR 2
News 2 found dead in Cecil County house fire (Oct '16) Oct '16 fallenstar217 1
See all Cecil County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cecil County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,398 • Total comments across all topics: 281,628,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC