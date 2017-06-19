Joelle Hash and Barbara Lawson | APG Credit Union
APG Federal Credit Union , a community credit union serving Harford and Cecil counties, has promoted Joelle Hash to vice president of branch operations and Barbara Lawson to vice president of its member service center. Hash has more than 25 years of service with APGFCU, including roles as branch manager and assistant vice president of branch operations.
