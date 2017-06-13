I-95 bridge to be dedicated in memory of fallen Marine with Harford, Cecil ties
Dale Burger Jr. grew up in Harford County and later lived in Cecil County prior to his 2004 death at age 21 while fighting in the Iraq war. On Saturday morning, folks from both sides of the Susquehanna River and beyond will gather in Perryville to remember the Marine corporal for whom the bridge carrying Route 222 over Interstate 95 is being named in his honor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Cecil County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13-year-old boy drowns in Susquehanna River
|Jun 15
|Lucy
|1
|Faux Turf Fields Vs. Grass: Budget Plan Costs M...
|May 31
|LMAO
|1
|Indian Acres (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Acres Pig
|498
|Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Boner
|1
|Human Resources Director (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|1
|Convicted jail guard (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|2
|Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|noobieR
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cecil County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC