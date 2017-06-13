I-95 bridge to be dedicated in memory...

I-95 bridge to be dedicated in memory of fallen Marine with Harford, Cecil ties

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Dale Burger Jr. grew up in Harford County and later lived in Cecil County prior to his 2004 death at age 21 while fighting in the Iraq war. On Saturday morning, folks from both sides of the Susquehanna River and beyond will gather in Perryville to remember the Marine corporal for whom the bridge carrying Route 222 over Interstate 95 is being named in his honor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cecil County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13-year-old boy drowns in Susquehanna River Jun 15 Lucy 1
News Faux Turf Fields Vs. Grass: Budget Plan Costs M... May 31 LMAO 1
News Indian Acres (Oct '07) Mar '17 Acres Pig 498
Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Boner 1
Human Resources Director (Dec '16) Dec '16 Curious George 1
Convicted jail guard (Dec '16) Dec '16 Curious George 2
News Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j... (Oct '16) Oct '16 noobieR 2
See all Cecil County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cecil County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,381 • Total comments across all topics: 282,110,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC