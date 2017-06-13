I-95 bridge to be dedicated in memory of fallen Marine with Harford, Cecil ties

Dale Burger Jr. grew up in Harford County and later lived in Cecil County prior to his 2004 death at age 21 while fighting in the Iraq war. On Saturday morning, folks from both sides of the Susquehanna River and beyond will gather in Perryville to remember the Marine corporal for whom the bridge carrying Route 222 over Interstate 95 is being named in his honor.

