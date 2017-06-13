Honoring Sgt. Eric Houck

Honoring Sgt. Eric Houck

Monday Jun 19 Read more: ABC2 Maryland

Several law enforcement agencies formed a line of honor for Sergeant Eric Houck, a Baltimore County solider who was killed in Afghanistan. State police, Cecil County Sheriff's Deputies, Perryville Police and MDTA Police were on hand to honor Sgt.

