FRA, MDOT and Amtrak Announce Susquehanna River Rail Bridge Project...

The Federal Railroad Administration , Maryland Department of Transportation and Amtrak have released a Finding of No Significant Impact in the Susquehanna River Rail Bridge Project. The primary purpose of the study was to determine the best way to provide continued rail connectivity along Amtrak's Northeast Corridor , the nation's busiest passenger rail line.

Chicago, IL

