Cecil County Budget: All Over But the Shouting; $415K in Spending Cuts Won't Block Tax Boosts

It's all over but the shouting on Cecil County's Fiscal 2018 proposed budget, after the County Council made its last round of budget decisions on Tuesday and added back $49,100 in funds the panel had previously cut. The Council is set to formally adopt the budget next week at its 6/6/2017 evening meeting, at which there will no doubt be a fair amount of political rhetoric and at least one vote against the budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cecil Times.