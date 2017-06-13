13-year-old boy drowns in Susquehanna River
There are 1 comment on the ABC2 Maryland story from Wednesday Jun 14, titled 13-year-old boy drowns in Susquehanna River. In it, ABC2 Maryland reports that:
A 13-year-old boy, Dylan Pierce, drowned in the Susquehanna River in Perryville.
#1 Thursday Jun 15
I am going to miss him a lot
