Man sues doctor for botched Lasik sur...

Man sues doctor for botched Lasik surgery in Baltimore Co.

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Record

A Cecil County man has sued the Lasik Vision Institute and one of its doctors after getting surgery that left him with irreparable damage in both eyes. Brian Burdsall alleges that Dr. Richard A. Norden incorrectly programmed the laser and doubled Burdsall's astigmatism in his left eye during the February 2016 surgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cecil County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indian Acres (Oct '07) Mar '17 Acres Pig 498
Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen... Dec '16 Boner 1
Human Resources Director Dec '16 Curious George 1
Convicted jail guard Dec '16 Curious George 2
News Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j... (Oct '16) Oct '16 noobieR 2
News 2 found dead in Cecil County house fire (Oct '16) Oct '16 fallenstar217 1
Cecil County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Oct '16) Oct '16 Elaine 3
See all Cecil County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cecil County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,075 • Total comments across all topics: 280,704,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC