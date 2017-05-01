Man sues doctor for botched Lasik surgery in Baltimore Co.
A Cecil County man has sued the Lasik Vision Institute and one of its doctors after getting surgery that left him with irreparable damage in both eyes. Brian Burdsall alleges that Dr. Richard A. Norden incorrectly programmed the laser and doubled Burdsall's astigmatism in his left eye during the February 2016 surgery.
