Freak Show Friday: When is a Dragster Also a Corvette?
Not every Freak Show Friday need be freakishly bad, or ugly. This is George Reese's "Long and Lean I" 1964 Corvette from 1967.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cecil County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13-year-old boy drowns in Susquehanna River
|Jun 15
|Lucy
|1
|Faux Turf Fields Vs. Grass: Budget Plan Costs M...
|May 31
|LMAO
|1
|Indian Acres (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Acres Pig
|498
|Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Boner
|1
|Human Resources Director (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|1
|Convicted jail guard (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|2
|Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|noobieR
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cecil County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC