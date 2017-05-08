Faux Turf Fields Vs. Grass: Budget Pl...

Faux Turf Fields Vs. Grass: Budget Plan Costs More and Shifts...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Cecil Times

A proposal to spend $1 million for an artificial turf playing field in Perryville in the county executive's Fiscal 2018 budget raises questions about costs, safety and policy issues on pushing expenses out of school accounts into county parks liabilities. In other words, is fake grass greener than the real thing? The Perryville project is just the tip of the astroturf, the first in a long-range plan to build artificial turf fields at four other county high schools, under the Parks and Recreation budget instead of the Cecil County Public Schools budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cecil Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cecil County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indian Acres (Oct '07) Mar '17 Acres Pig 498
Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen... Dec '16 Boner 1
Human Resources Director Dec '16 Curious George 1
Convicted jail guard Dec '16 Curious George 2
News Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j... (Oct '16) Oct '16 noobieR 2
News 2 found dead in Cecil County house fire (Oct '16) Oct '16 fallenstar217 1
Cecil County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Oct '16) Oct '16 Elaine 3
See all Cecil County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cecil County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,139 • Total comments across all topics: 280,872,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC