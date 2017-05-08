Faux Turf Fields Vs. Grass: Budget Plan Costs More and Shifts...

A proposal to spend $1 million for an artificial turf playing field in Perryville in the county executive's Fiscal 2018 budget raises questions about costs, safety and policy issues on pushing expenses out of school accounts into county parks liabilities. In other words, is fake grass greener than the real thing? The Perryville project is just the tip of the astroturf, the first in a long-range plan to build artificial turf fields at four other county high schools, under the Parks and Recreation budget instead of the Cecil County Public Schools budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cecil Times.