Dr. Streett Jr., cancer survivor, to lead Hichkad walk to raise funds for Cancer LifeNet

Tuesday May 9 Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Five years ago, when Dr. Richard P. Streett Jr. served as chairman of the largest fund raising campaign in the history of Harford County - Hope and Healing Close to Home, the Campaign for the Patricia D. and M. Scot Kaufman Cancer Center at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health - cancer had not touched Dr. Streett or his family. Flash forward four years and the very building and supportive care services that Streett worked so hard to help bring to fruition was now one that he would use for his own cancer diagnosis and battle.

