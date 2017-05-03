Cecil County Sheriff Pitches 3.5% Bud...

Cecil County Sheriff Pitches 3.5% Budget Boost; 3 New Deputies, Programs to Combat Drugs, Crime

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Cecil Times

In what has become a sad annual ritual, Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams pleaded with the County Council this week on behalf of his office's budget while wearing a mourning band around his badge in honor of a Delaware state trooper murdered a few days ago just a short distance over the Cecil County line. Last year, local deputies were mourning the murder of two deputies in adjacent Harford County, as Adams urged local budget support for his agency.* But Adams said during his Tuesday appearance before the County Council that it was "not the time to be sad," but instead to renew commitments to serving the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cecil Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cecil County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indian Acres (Oct '07) Mar '17 Acres Pig 498
Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen... Dec '16 Boner 1
Human Resources Director Dec '16 Curious George 1
Convicted jail guard Dec '16 Curious George 2
News Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j... (Oct '16) Oct '16 noobieR 2
News 2 found dead in Cecil County house fire (Oct '16) Oct '16 fallenstar217 1
Cecil County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Oct '16) Oct '16 Elaine 3
See all Cecil County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cecil County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,243 • Total comments across all topics: 280,751,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC