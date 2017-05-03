Cecil County Sheriff Pitches 3.5% Budget Boost; 3 New Deputies, Programs to Combat Drugs, Crime

In what has become a sad annual ritual, Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams pleaded with the County Council this week on behalf of his office's budget while wearing a mourning band around his badge in honor of a Delaware state trooper murdered a few days ago just a short distance over the Cecil County line. Last year, local deputies were mourning the murder of two deputies in adjacent Harford County, as Adams urged local budget support for his agency.* But Adams said during his Tuesday appearance before the County Council that it was "not the time to be sad," but instead to renew commitments to serving the public.

