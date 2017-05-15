Cecil County Homeless Count at 193 (Maybe), Health Dept. Says; Drug Deaths at 21 This Year
Homelessness in Cecil County is nearly as high as Harford County's figures, although Cecil's overall population is half that of its nearest neighbor. And county Sheriff's Office data on drug overdose fatalities so far this year shows 21 deaths, well on the way to a record number, according to testimony to the Cecil County Council on Tuesday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cecil Times.
Add your comments below
Cecil County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indian Acres (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Acres Pig
|498
|Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen...
|Dec '16
|Boner
|1
|Human Resources Director
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|1
|Convicted jail guard
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|2
|Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|noobieR
|2
|2 found dead in Cecil County house fire (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|fallenstar217
|1
|Cecil County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Elaine
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cecil County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC