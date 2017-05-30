Cecil County Budget: Health Dept. Asks $3 Million, Hotel Tax Delayed; Now Heavy Lifting Begins
After weeks of listening to department heads defend and explain their budget proposals, the Cecil County Council will hear from citizens next week and then the heavy lifting begins: deciding whether to accept, or cut, County Executive Alan McCarthy's proposed Fiscal 2018 budget that would boost property tax rates and raise income taxes. Many local residents have already weighed in during public comment sessions at Council meetings, with schools advocates and teachers urging support for the education budget while a local anti-tax group has launched an automated email campaign to oppose the budget's tax boosts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cecil Times.
Add your comments below
Cecil County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indian Acres (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Acres Pig
|498
|Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen...
|Dec '16
|Boner
|1
|Human Resources Director
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|1
|Convicted jail guard
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|2
|Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|noobieR
|2
|2 found dead in Cecil County house fire (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|fallenstar217
|1
|Cecil County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Elaine
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cecil County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC