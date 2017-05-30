Cecil County Budget: Health Dept. Asks $3 Million, Hotel Tax Delayed; Now Heavy Lifting Begins

After weeks of listening to department heads defend and explain their budget proposals, the Cecil County Council will hear from citizens next week and then the heavy lifting begins: deciding whether to accept, or cut, County Executive Alan McCarthy's proposed Fiscal 2018 budget that would boost property tax rates and raise income taxes. Many local residents have already weighed in during public comment sessions at Council meetings, with schools advocates and teachers urging support for the education budget while a local anti-tax group has launched an automated email campaign to oppose the budget's tax boosts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cecil Times.