Bus carrying school children crashes ...

Bus carrying school children crashes in Maryland, 30 injured

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

Maryland State Police said there were 26 children, three chaperones and a driver on the bus. The passengers were from the Philadelphia area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cecil County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indian Acres (Oct '07) Mar '17 Acres Pig 498
Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen... Dec '16 Boner 1
Human Resources Director Dec '16 Curious George 1
Convicted jail guard Dec '16 Curious George 2
News Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j... (Oct '16) Oct '16 noobieR 2
News 2 found dead in Cecil County house fire (Oct '16) Oct '16 fallenstar217 1
Cecil County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Oct '16) Oct '16 Elaine 3
See all Cecil County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cecil County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,708 • Total comments across all topics: 281,324,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC