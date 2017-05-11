Andrea Ellen Lloyd v. State of Maryland

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Cellular phone video recording On February 2, 2015, the Circuit Court for Cecil County convicted appellant, Andrea Ellen Lloyd, of child abuse, three counts of second degree assault, reckless endangerment, and rendering a child in need of assistance. After merging the assault, and reckless endangerment counts into the ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.