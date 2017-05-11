Andrea Ellen Lloyd v. State of Maryland

Andrea Ellen Lloyd v. State of Maryland

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Record

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Cellular phone video recording On February 2, 2015, the Circuit Court for Cecil County convicted appellant, Andrea Ellen Lloyd, of child abuse, three counts of second degree assault, reckless endangerment, and rendering a child in need of assistance. After merging the assault, and reckless endangerment counts into the ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cecil County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indian Acres (Oct '07) Mar '17 Acres Pig 498
Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen... Dec '16 Boner 1
Human Resources Director Dec '16 Curious George 1
Convicted jail guard Dec '16 Curious George 2
News Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j... (Oct '16) Oct '16 noobieR 2
News 2 found dead in Cecil County house fire (Oct '16) Oct '16 fallenstar217 1
Cecil County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Oct '16) Oct '16 Elaine 3
See all Cecil County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cecil County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,884 • Total comments across all topics: 280,935,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC