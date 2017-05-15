30 hurt after bus overturns in Maryland
Thirty people were injured after a commuter bus overturned on I-95 just south of Cecil County, Maryland on Monday morning. Maryland State Police said 26 children, three chaperones and one driver were aboard the bus.
