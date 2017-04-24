On the Bus, Off the Rails and Other Budget Tales; Trump Aid Cuts Could Affect Cecil Co Services

Cecil County Council members were all aboard the budget bus Tuesday evening when they reviewed Fiscal 2018 spending plans for the county's bus transit, senior citizens' and other programs, even as the services have grown in size and scope. The Council is looking for ways to save money in the upcoming budget year, in an effort to mitigate proposed increases in the county property tax rate and a rise in the "piggyback" income tax rate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cecil Times.