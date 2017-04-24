On the Bus, Off the Rails and Other Budget Tales; Trump Aid Cuts Could Affect Cecil Co Services
Cecil County Council members were all aboard the budget bus Tuesday evening when they reviewed Fiscal 2018 spending plans for the county's bus transit, senior citizens' and other programs, even as the services have grown in size and scope. The Council is looking for ways to save money in the upcoming budget year, in an effort to mitigate proposed increases in the county property tax rate and a rise in the "piggyback" income tax rate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cecil Times.
Add your comments below
Cecil County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indian Acres (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Acres Pig
|498
|Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen...
|Dec '16
|Boner
|1
|Human Resources Director
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|1
|Convicted jail guard
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|2
|Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|noobieR
|2
|2 found dead in Cecil County house fire (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|fallenstar217
|1
|Cecil County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Elaine
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cecil County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC