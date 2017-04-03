McCarthy Proposes Property, Income Tax Increases in First...
Cecil County Executive Alan McCarthy has proposed his first budget that breaks with years of deficit-financed spending policies in the county but takes the politically risky road of raising property and income taxes to pay for county services. Property taxes would rise by $100 a year for a home valued at $200,000, while local income tax rates would rise from 2.8 percent to 3 percent.
