James Edward Maxwell, III v. State of Maryland

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Photo identification Convicted of robbery, after the entry of a conditional guilty plea, in the Circuit Court for Cecil County, James Edward Maxwell, III, appellant, raises a single issue on appeal: whether the trial court erred in denying his motion to suppress what he claims was an impermissibly ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in. Subscribers may login at the login tab, below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.