Harford special needs school seeks zoning variance to expand
The operator of a Belcamp/Riverside area private school that serves students with special needs is seeking a zoning variance from Harford County to expand the school's capacity from 45 to 60 students. Bel Air attorney Albert J.A. Young brought the High Road School of Harford County's case to the County Council, which also serves as the Board of Appeals, Tuesday evening.
Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
