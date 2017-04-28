Eight apply to fill Judge Carr's seat...

Eight apply to fill Judge Carr's seat on Harford Circuit Court

Eight new applicants and five holdovers from the prior selection process are seeking the latest vacancy on the Harford County Circuit Court caused by the retirement next week of Judge William O. Carr. Eight new applicants and five holdovers from the prior selection process are seeking the latest vacancy on the Harford County Circuit Court caused by the retirement next week of Judge William O. Carr.

