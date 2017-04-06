Edward C. Dant, Et Al. v. Allen Philipson, Et Al.

Civil litigation -- Litigant's misconduct before filing suit -- Sanctions This is an appeal from an order of the Circuit Court for Cecil County that awarded Allen and Tammy Philipson attorney's fees and costs in their lawsuit against Edward C. and Donna M. Dant. The Dants present one issue, which we have reworded to better articulate what ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.