Crash closes portion of I-95 in Harfo...

Crash closes portion of I-95 in Harford County

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A crash closed Interstate 95 to northbound traffic near Havre de Grace for a time Monday afternoon, according to transportation officials. The crash took place before 1:30 p.m. just south of the exit for Havre de Grace and a few miles before the Tydings Bridge, which carries the highway over the Susquehanna River between Harford and Cecil counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cecil County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indian Acres (Oct '07) Mar '17 Acres Pig 498
Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen... Dec '16 Boner 1
Human Resources Director Dec '16 Curious George 1
Convicted jail guard Dec '16 Curious George 2
News Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j... (Oct '16) Oct '16 noobieR 2
News 2 found dead in Cecil County house fire (Oct '16) Oct '16 fallenstar217 1
Cecil County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Oct '16) Oct '16 Elaine 3
See all Cecil County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cecil County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,479 • Total comments across all topics: 280,893,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC