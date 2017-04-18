Christopher Williams v. State of Mary...

Christopher Williams v. State of Maryland

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Daily Record

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Sentencing guidelines Appellant, Christopher Williams, was charged with first degree assault and related offenses. On April 25, 2014, Williams appeared before the Circuit Court for Cecil County and, pursuant to a plea agreement, entered a guilty plea.

