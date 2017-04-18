Cecil County Budget Review Highlights...

Cecil County Budget Review Highlights Jobs (and Jabs); Fair Hill Trots Out Best to Impress

Cecil County Executive Alan McCarthy's first budget, which boosts spending for economic development and job-creation efforts, drew scrutiny from the County Council this week as McCarthy and state officials saddled up to try to bring elite four-legged tourists and the humans who love them to the county for a potential multi-million dollar jackpot. Chris Moyer, the county's new Director of Economic Development, told the County Council on Tuesday that the executive's proposed budget provides a 5.7 percent increase in Fiscal 2018 over the current budget year for economic development efforts, including tourism promotion and agriculture as well as business and job development.

