Two dead after police pursuit on I-95
A man and a woman died Sunday after leading police on a car chase from the Fort McHenry Tunnel to Cecil County, police said. Around 11 a.m., police tried to stop a car that they said was stolen in New Hampshire by the Fort McHenry Tunnel, Maryland Transportation Authority police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cecil County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indian Acres (Oct '07)
|Feb 21
|Summer Lover
|497
|Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen...
|Dec '16
|Boner
|1
|Human Resources Director
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|1
|Convicted jail guard
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|2
|Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j...
|Oct '16
|noobieR
|2
|2 found dead in Cecil County house fire
|Oct '16
|fallenstar217
|1
|Cecil County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Oct '16
|Elaine
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cecil County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC