Two dead after police pursuit on I-95

9 hrs ago

A man and a woman died Sunday after leading police on a car chase from the Fort McHenry Tunnel to Cecil County, police said. Around 11 a.m., police tried to stop a car that they said was stolen in New Hampshire by the Fort McHenry Tunnel, Maryland Transportation Authority police said.

