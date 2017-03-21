Teen allegedly uses racial slurs duri...

Teen allegedly uses racial slurs during argument, stabs woman who intervenes

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: WPMT-TV York

NORTH EAST, MD) - A teenager has been charged as an adult in connection with the stabbing of a woman who intervened in an argument Tuesday morning in Cecil County, Maryland. The teen was identified as Tyler Vermilyea, 17, of North East, Maryland.

