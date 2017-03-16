State bill would protect workers affe...

State bill would protect workers affected by hospital closures

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Baltimore Sun

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health plans to eventually close Harford Memorial hospital in Havre de Grace and build a new hyrid medical center at another location in the city. Legislation is before the Maryland General Assembly to require owners of closed hospitals to set up funds to aid any of their displaced workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cecil County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indian Acres (Oct '07) Feb 21 Summer Lover 497
Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen... Dec '16 Boner 1
Human Resources Director Dec '16 Curious George 1
Convicted jail guard Dec '16 Curious George 2
News Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j... Oct '16 noobieR 2
News 2 found dead in Cecil County house fire Oct '16 fallenstar217 1
Cecil County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records Oct '16 Elaine 3
See all Cecil County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cecil County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,231 • Total comments across all topics: 279,641,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC