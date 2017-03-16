State bill would protect workers affected by hospital closures
University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health plans to eventually close Harford Memorial hospital in Havre de Grace and build a new hyrid medical center at another location in the city. Legislation is before the Maryland General Assembly to require owners of closed hospitals to set up funds to aid any of their displaced workers.
