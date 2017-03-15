Power restored to most in Md. after storm, 12K in dark in Delaware
Utilities are reporting that they've restored power to many customers who lost power after high winds and a mix of snow and ice caused tens of thousands of outages in the mid-Atlantic. Maryland officials report about 3,500 outages around the state, including about 2,000 Delmarva Power customers in Cecil County.
