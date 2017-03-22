Power Restored to Many After Storm, 12K in Dark in Delaware
Utilities are reporting that they've restored power to many customers who lost power after high winds and a mix of snow and ice caused tens of thousands of outages in the Mid-Atlantic. Delmarva Power reports more than 12,000 customers in the dark in New Castle County, Delaware, on Wednesday morning.
Cecil County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indian Acres (Oct '07)
|Tue
|Acres Pig
|498
|Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen...
|Dec '16
|Boner
|1
|Human Resources Director
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|1
|Convicted jail guard
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|2
|Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j...
|Oct '16
|noobieR
|2
|2 found dead in Cecil County house fire
|Oct '16
|fallenstar217
|1
|Cecil County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Oct '16
|Elaine
|3
