Methane emissions from trees
VIDEO: Dan Warner, doctoral student at the University of Delaware, talks about his field research on methane gas emissions from trees. view more A new study from the University of Delaware is one of the first in the world to show that tree trunks in upland forests actually emit methane rather than store it, representing a new, previously unaccounted source of this powerful greenhouse gas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Cecil County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indian Acres (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Acres Pig
|498
|Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen...
|Dec '16
|Boner
|1
|Human Resources Director
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|1
|Convicted jail guard
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|2
|Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|noobieR
|2
|2 found dead in Cecil County house fire (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|fallenstar217
|1
|Cecil County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Elaine
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cecil County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC