McCarthy Pushes New I-95 Exit to Aid Biz Development, Reinstates Rail ...

Cecil County Executive Alan McCarthy wants a new Interstate 95 interchange to serve new businesses coming to the Principio business park and has reinstated commuter rail expansion in Cecil County as top priorities, in contrast to a puzzling push last year by former county executive Tari Moore to make a bus garage and pie-in-the-sky rail station in North East her top priority for state transportation aid to the county. McCarthy outlined his transportation priorities in a letter to State Secretary of Transportation Pete Rahn that was submitted to the County Council on Tuesday , as part of an annual process to set county priorities.

