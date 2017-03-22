McCarthy Pushes New I-95 Exit to Aid ...

McCarthy Pushes New I-95 Exit to Aid Biz Development, Reinstates Rail ...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Cecil Times

Cecil County Executive Alan McCarthy wants a new Interstate 95 interchange to serve new businesses coming to the Principio business park and has reinstated commuter rail expansion in Cecil County as top priorities, in contrast to a puzzling push last year by former county executive Tari Moore to make a bus garage and pie-in-the-sky rail station in North East her top priority for state transportation aid to the county. McCarthy outlined his transportation priorities in a letter to State Secretary of Transportation Pete Rahn that was submitted to the County Council on Tuesday , as part of an annual process to set county priorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cecil Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cecil County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indian Acres (Oct '07) Tue Acres Pig 498
Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen... Dec '16 Boner 1
Human Resources Director Dec '16 Curious George 1
Convicted jail guard Dec '16 Curious George 2
News Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j... Oct '16 noobieR 2
News 2 found dead in Cecil County house fire Oct '16 fallenstar217 1
Cecil County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records Oct '16 Elaine 3
See all Cecil County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cecil County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,050 • Total comments across all topics: 279,759,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC