Maryland Sheriff's Office Recovers Stolen Construction Goods Through Drones

Monday Mar 27

Last week, Maryland's Cecil County Sheriff's Office used an unmanned aerial vehicle to recover nearly $400,000 worth of stolen construction equipment, which also led to the arrest of the culprit. The New Jersey State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and Delaware Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police were all investigating this case - the construction equipment had been stolen across all four states.

