Health of ticks may be key to heath of humans

When University of Maryland School of Medicine researchers thought about how they might help prevent Lyme disease and several other unpleasant maladies in people, they looked at the health of the little blood suckers that pass on bacteria and viruses when they bite. "We thought maybe if we understood how the tick immune system worked, maybe we could devise new strategies to avoid infections in humans," said Joao Pedra, an associate professor in Maryland's department of microbiology and immunology.

