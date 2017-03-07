Health of ticks may be key to heath of humans
When University of Maryland School of Medicine researchers thought about how they might help prevent Lyme disease and several other unpleasant maladies in people, they looked at the health of the little blood suckers that pass on bacteria and viruses when they bite. "We thought maybe if we understood how the tick immune system worked, maybe we could devise new strategies to avoid infections in humans," said Joao Pedra, an associate professor in Maryland's department of microbiology and immunology.
Cecil County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indian Acres (Oct '07)
|Feb 21
|Summer Lover
|497
|Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen...
|Dec '16
|Boner
|1
|Human Resources Director
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|1
|Convicted jail guard
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|2
|Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j...
|Oct '16
|noobieR
|2
|2 found dead in Cecil County house fire
|Oct '16
|fallenstar217
|1
|Cecil County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Oct '16
|Elaine
|3
