Havre de Grace Ambulance Corps members celebrate lifesaving achievements

Photographs from the annual banquet of the Havre de Grace Ambulance Corps held at the Level Fire Hall on Saturday, March 18, 2017. More than 200 people rose to their feet and applauded enthusiastically as a young woman was called to the podium to present awards to five people who saved her life last summer.

