Harford police have no plans to use drones
In its first official use, a Cecil County Sheriff's Office drone helped recover nearly $400,000 worth of construction equipment stolen as part of a multi-state theft ring, police said. "The only thing better in its first use would have been finding a lost child," Cecil Sheriff Scott Adams said Monday.
Cecil County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indian Acres (Oct '07)
|Mar 21
|Acres Pig
|498
|Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen...
|Dec '16
|Boner
|1
|Human Resources Director
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|1
|Convicted jail guard
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|2
|Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j...
|Oct '16
|noobieR
|2
|2 found dead in Cecil County house fire
|Oct '16
|fallenstar217
|1
|Cecil County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Oct '16
|Elaine
|3
