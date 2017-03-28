Harford police have no plans to use d...

Harford police have no plans to use drones

18 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

In its first official use, a Cecil County Sheriff's Office drone helped recover nearly $400,000 worth of construction equipment stolen as part of a multi-state theft ring, police said. "The only thing better in its first use would have been finding a lost child," Cecil Sheriff Scott Adams said Monday.

