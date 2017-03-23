Drones are helping police, but not everyone is happy
Nearly 20 pieces of construction equipment stolen from Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey were recovered on two Cecil County, Maryland, properties earlier this month. It was called a landmark arrest, not because of the magnitude of the crime, but because of the method used to crack the case.
