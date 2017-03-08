Cecil County Chicken War: McCarthy Boosts Buffers; Councilor Patchell ...
After months of loud citizens versus farmers feuding over the future of large chicken farms in Cecil County with no clear resolution in sight, there are now some menu alternatives on the county government's plate: a largely symbolic "executive order" proposed by County Executive Alan McCarthy late Friday afternoon and a broader review of county zoning laws- especially where they are even more lax than the poultry industry is willing to accept - suggested by County Councilor George Patchell on Tuesday . It's almost like a menu choice between a plain hard-boiled egg and a delicate frittata with a choice of tasty add-ins.
